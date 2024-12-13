Planned Date For WWE Women’s IC Title Tournament Finals Revealed

WWE is currently hosting a Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament for the Raw brand, following SmackDown’s introduction of the United States Title.

The tournament kicked off on the December 2 episode of Raw, featuring Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Ivy Nile, Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya as competitors.

So far, Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria have advanced, with remaining matches including Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter and Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya. WWE has yet to officially announce the date for the tournament finals.

However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the finals are expected to take place during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, scheduled for January 6, 2025, from Los Angeles. Fans are eagerly anticipating this historic match as the tournament nears its conclusion.

“Sources state the WWE is currently planning on having the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament take place on the Raw Netflix debut show, we’re told. WWE will look to have at least three advertised matches for that show, with one of them being for this Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The semifinals will take place in Houston the week before, with the finals in Los Angeles.”