Planned Location for Impact Bound for Glory Revealed

This year, Impact Wrestling is reportedly heading to Connecticut for Bound For Glory.

Bound For Glory’s date was previously confirmed by Impact for Saturday, October 8, but no venue was specified. According to a recent Fightful Select report, Impact has many other locations near the pay-per-view broadcast date as well as Danbury, CT, scheduled for that date.

Impact has not run in Danbury, CT since 2010, and that was for a live event. They had never previously broadcast television in the area. There is currently no information available regarding the venue of Bound For Glory, but the company held an event at the O’Neill Center in 2010. Impact has also hosted a number of live events in Wallingford, Connecticut, but they haven’t in more than ten years.

The Emergence special event will be broadcast live from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium on Friday, August 12, prior to Bound For Glory. Then, on November 18, Impact will host their first Over Drive event in Louisville, Kentucky, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

The 18th Bound For Glory pay-per-view event will take place on October 8. The company is anticipated to quickly make an official announcement regarding the venue and tickets.

