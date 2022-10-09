Plans Changed for Finn Balor When Brock Lesnar Returned to WWE TV in 2021

Finn Balor discussed the finish of his match against Roman Reigns from the 2021 Extreme Rules (the rope being cut) and how Brock Lesnar’s return led to plans being changed during an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast.

“I feel like it’s just been left open-ended, and the finish hasn’t been addressed. There was an idea to go a different direction, but then Brock returned, and the direction changed. So that’s something you have to kind of come to terms with and understand in WWE that, there’s always going to be — if one piece of the jigsaw changes, the whole landscape changes. If someone gets hurt, or someone returns, there’s always going to be different ideas and plans in place. So you just got to be able to adapt to the ever-evolving situation. That’s what we have to do but I feel like the finish of that match has definitely caused some watercooler talk, so to speak, and the fact that we’re still talking about it a year later, is evidence of that, and I feel like in the next couple of months, we should really revisit that and address what happened that night.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for transcription)