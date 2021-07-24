Plans For AEW Star To Appear At Slammiversary Reportedly Didn’t Materialize

At the end of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, NJPW star Jay White made an appearance and confronted Impact World Champion Kenny Omega.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there were originally plans for Andrade to appear in White’s spot but Andrade and Impact weren’t able to agree with financial terms. Andrade was reportedly going to be managed by Konnan in a storyline against Omega with a six-man tag team match taking place during the post-PPV television tapings. Meltzer added that “Omega didn’t know about White being there before and what they were doing until he got to Nashville” for the PPV.

Omega is still scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on August 14th.