Plans For AEW’s Continental Classic Tournament

During the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Saturday night, Eddie Kingston announced his entry into the first-ever AEW Continental Classic, which begins on Wednesday’s Dynamite. He also stated that he will wrestle for the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in every match.

With the addition of the new Continental Championship, he revealed that the tournament winner will become the “Triple Crown Champion.” Mark Briscoe, Andrade El Idolo, and Bryan Danielson have also declared for it. Match winners receive three points, while ties earn one point for each wrestler in the bout.

AEW President Tony Khan later stated during the Full Gear media scrum that the Continental Classic winner would become one of the Triple Crown Champions.

Dave Meltzer revealed the tournament details while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“So the deal with this is that the Ring of Honor Championship essentially is changed to the Triple Crown. The New Japan Strong title essentially goes away as part of the Triple Crown. This is what All Japan did in the late 80s when they had the International and United National Titles all merged. And essentially, it becomes one title. The key to this is that they have a championship that is defended in New Japan, Ring of Honor, and sanctioned by all three. So that’s the uniqueness of it in the sense that it’s a three promotion.”

Meltzer later added, “So it’s a championship that was formerly the Ring of Honor Title that allows the Ring of Honor Title to be defended in three different companies as a joint promotion title.”