Plans For Babyface Star To Make WWE TV Return Following Night Of Champions

Following this Saturday’s premium live event, Night of Champions, in Saudi Arabia, WWE will use one star who hasn’t appeared on television in months.

Tegan Nox is that star, and she hasn’t been seen much on the main roster in her second stint with the company. Nox was promoted from NXT to the main roster in 2021, where she wrestled a few matches before being released along with several other names due to “budget cuts.”

Last December, Nox was one of many stars brought back and placed on SmackDown by Triple H when she returned to save Liv Morgan, who Damage CTRL was attacking.

Nox was moved from the SmackDown brand to RAW as part of this year’s Draft. Her most recent televised match was on SmackDown on March 17th, when she teamed with Emma to lose to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

She has since worked dark matches, live event bouts, and Main Event taped matches, with her most recent match against Nikki Cross airing last week.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed that Nox will return to television following Night of Champions.

It’s unknown what WWE has in store for her. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.