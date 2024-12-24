Plans For Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return Revealed

Charlotte Flair is nearing her in-ring return as WWE prepares to enter the new year. Flair has been sidelined since suffering a significant knee injury—tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus—during a December 2023 match against Asuka on SmackDown.

WrestleVotes has reported that Flair’s return is imminent, with WWE creative tasked with crafting a revamped presentation for her return. In a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes added that Flair will lean further into her “Queen” persona, potentially embracing a darker version of the gimmick.

“Not gimmick, per se. I think her, or I can’t say, I think I know her presentation will be different. It’ll be more towards the Queen type of gimmick, kind of like a, you know what? I’m not even going to go there because the internet’s going to take it for go wild, just maybe like a dark queen, okay, maybe like a little Seth Rollins-esque flare in her attire, she’ll just be turned up a little volume wise.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating Flair’s return, with speculation mounting about how this new direction will play into WWE’s plans for WrestleMania season.