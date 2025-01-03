Plans For Ric Flair’s AEW Return Have Been Scrapped

AEW Collision in Charlotte, North Carolina, will feature a special homecoming for legendary tag team The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express this Saturday at the Bojangles Coliseum. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson are set to appear in a segment that was originally planned for Ric Flair.

According to PWInsider, Flair was scheduled to make a cameo appearance on the show but is no longer expected to attend. The reason for this change was not disclosed.

This update follows recent remarks by Flair in an interview on The Five Star Podcast, where he praised AEW President Tony Khan, saying, “I think he’s one of the greatest—not just a great promoter, I think he’s one of the greatest people, human beings I’ve ever met. Very caring, genuine guy. And he’s got more money than God.”

In addition to their Collision appearance, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is also expected to be part of Dynamite in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 22. Fans can look forward to seeing the iconic duo bring their legacy to AEW’s growing audience.