Plans For Rumored WWE SummerSlam Match Have Changed

It was reported last month that there were plans in the works to reform the DIY tag team of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The team was expected to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE tag team titles at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.

It now appears that the match will not take place at SummerSlam. WWE insider Boozer Rasslin revealed that the DIY reunion has been “jinxed” and that there is now a “different route” for SummerSlam. The insider also stated that it was not a Vince McMahon decision, and Gargano has yet to be cleared to return from injury.

Owens and Zayn will still be “100%” on the SummerSlam card, according to the insider.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.