Plans For The Undertaker’s Character, Booker T On If Undertaker Had His Last Match

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding future plans for The Undertaker’s character:

“All indications from three different sources I’ve spoke to believe that whenever we see The Undertaker next, it will indeed be this new ABA style Taker from “The Boneyard” match this past Saturday.”

– During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on if he thinks the Boneyard match was Undertaker’s last match:

“I think the Undertaker’s still got a little left in the tank, as well as if we did not see the Undertaker at next year’s WrestleMania, we’ll feel like we missed something. Like, ‘Man, this WrestleMania was different. Undertaker wasn’t here.’ I think that just like the Undertaker said when they did that profile on him, I think the Undertaker’s gonna be around as long as he can muster up the strength to walk to that ring. And I think that’s pretty much gonna sum it up right there. If he can do that, he’s gonna show up. Because sometimes, you know, this business man, it’s tricky. It’s different than any other animal. This drug is so powerful. I’m not saying that he can’t walk away from it or anything like that, but you know, when it’s all over with — you know, it’s over. It’s done. And like you just said there a second ago. Thirty years the Undertaker’s been walking that aisle. Thirty years is a lifetime for a lot of people, you know what I mean? So I say, if it’s something that he loves and it’s something that he can will himself to actually do? I say do it until you can’t do it no more.”