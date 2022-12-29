Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will be a Best of 2022 special, as well as the announcement of the 2022 Year-End Awards.

Tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing, according to PWInsider.

As of this week, the plan was to air eight matches, six of which had never aired on TV before and were curated from pay-per-view events. Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona from Hard To Kill 2022 will be one of the matches, with the Impact World Title on the line.

Match of the Year, Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year, and other fan-voted awards will be presented tonight.

The Good Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) will face Delirious and Yuya Uemura in tonight’s Before The Impact episode. BTI airs on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook at 7:15 p.m. ET.