Plans For Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell Pre-Show, Opening Match & Main Event

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya in singles action against Mandy Rose, according to PWInsider.

It was also reported that tonight’s pay-per-view will be headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside the Cell, which was expected. Current plans call for the pay-per-view to open with Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, also inside the Cell.

Stay tuned for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Here is the updated card:

-WWE Championship Hell in a Cell: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (McIntyre will no longer be able to challenge Lashley for the championship if he loses)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

-Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

-Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

-Natalya vs. Mandy Rose (Kickoff Pre-Show)