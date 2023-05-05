Plans Revealed For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tournament Announced

The tournament to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion begins next week.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the tournament at today’s Backlash press conference in Puerto Rico, revealing that Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete.

Two Triple Threat matches will take place on Monday’s RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The two winners will compete in the RAW main event, with the winner advancing to the WWE Night of Champions finals. Friday’s SmackDown from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, will also feature two Triple Threats, with the winners facing off in the main event to determine who advances to the finals.

The winning RAW and SmackDown Superstars will then face off in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced the Triple Threat participants, but we will keep you updated.

You can watch the complete press conference below as well as highlights: