Poker Tournament Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

JBL will host a “high-stakes invitational poker tournament” on Monday’s live RAW, with Baron Corbin by his side.

JBL and Corbin have recently played poker in backstage RAW segments, including a game on the November 14 RAW in which Akira Tozawa defeated both men. Since his return to WWE TV in October, JBL has served as Corbin’s manager.

The following is an updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, as well as a promo for the show:

* JBL hosts high-stakes poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle