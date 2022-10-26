Police Looking for an Armed Robbery Suspect Wearing the WWE Title Belt

Temple, Texas police are hunting for an armed robbery suspect who is wearing a replica WWE Title belt.

According to Temple Police and KWTX, a black male wearing a blue long-sleeve Nike shirt, glasses, no shoes, and an upside-down replica WWE Title belt entered a store on S. First Street in Temple, TX at around 9:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man pulled a gun and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed sum of money. There were no reported injuries.

People with information are asked to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477.

The suspect is depicted in the photos below: