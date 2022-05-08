Police Press Release On Criminal Charges Against Tammy “Sunny” Sytch

The Ormond Beach Police Department issued the following press release:

Traffic Crash-Fatality

Date/Time: Friday March 25th @ approximately 8:28 p.m.

Location: United States Highway 1, just north of State Road 40

***UPDATE***

The Ormond Beach Police Department has arrested Tamara Lynn Sytch for causing the death of Julian Lafrancis Lasseter during a traffic crash on March 25th of this year.

Toxicology results of Ms. Sytch’s blood, taken by a search warrant served shortly after the time of the crash, have determined her blood-alcohol level to be 0.280 (g/100mL). This level is 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle.

On Friday, May 7th, Ormond Beach Police Department investigators, with the assistance of the Office of the State Attorney – 7th Circuit, obtained an arrest warrant for Ms. Sytch, charging her with one (1) count of DUI causing death, one (1) count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four (4) counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three (3) counts of DUI causing damage to property, signed by Honorable Judge Schumann, with a total bond amount set at $227,500.

OBPD investigators located Ms. Sytch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10:00 p.m., and with the assistance of the Daytona Beach Police Department, she was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without further incident. Mr. Lasseter’s family has been notified of these developments, and our heartfelt thoughts continue to be with them as we proceed through this process. Reports and other documentation will be available for release early next week.

OBPD also continues to diligently investigate data and leads to determine other contributing factors in this crash, and updates will be provided as those results become available. If you have any further information about this investigation, please contact Officer Rick Taylor at 386-677-0731.

Released by: Captain D.W. Smith, Operations Commander

Date Released: 05/07/2022

OBPD case#: 220300397