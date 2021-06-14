Police Reportedly Worked By Matt Cardona and Nick Gage GCW Angle

GCW World Champion Nick Gage crashed a live podcast stream hosted by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers for their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. This was a follow-up angle to Cardona attacking Gage at a recent GCW event, and the setup to Cardona vs. Gage for the title at GCW’s Homecoming Night 1 event on Saturday, July 24.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select reports that the police officer who first responded to the situation at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore on Friday night, when Gage crashed the show and had words with Cardona, was not informed of the angle ahead of time.

It was noted that because of not being notified ahead of time that this was a pro wrestling angle, the officer reacted accordingly.

It remains to be seen if this actually went down as the report says it did, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.