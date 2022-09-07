Police Say The Velveteen Dream Punched, Bit, and Threatened a Gym Worker

More information regarding The Velveteen Dream’s (Patrick Clark) legal and personal problems is currently being made public.

According to documents obtained by TMZ from the police, Clark is said to have “exploded” on a gym employee prior to his arrests one month ago. According to the allegations, Clark bit a man after punching him in the face.

According to the documents filed by the police, the incident took place at the Club Orlando fitness facility in Florida at approximately 8:40 p.m. The documents also state that the incident took place after a senior employee informed Clark that he needed to leave an area that was closed for cleaning.

According to the man, Clark became “irate and argumentative,” and as a result, he was asked to leave the building. A further allegation states that prior to biting the employee in the face, Clark threatened to kill the individual. The employee also stated that he and Clark were involved in a fight, which was broken up by another worker at the company.

Clark was charged with two misdemeanors: battery and trespassing on a property after a warning. According to the documents that were filed by the police, there were teeth marks on the employee’s left chest and armpit, and Clark was charged with both of these offenses. Six days later, Clark was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department on a warrant for violating the terms of his probation.