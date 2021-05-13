Popular Attitude Era Segment Recreated On This Week’s Edition Of AEW Dynamite

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle celebrated their Blood and Guts cage match victory over The Inner Circle. However, the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho made an appearance in an vehicle near ringside. Jericho challenged Pinnacle to a rematch at the Double or Nothing PPV. When MJF declined, Sammy Guevara sprayed members of Pinnacle with Chris Jericho’s champagne. This was similar to an Attitude Era segment from 1999 where Steve Austin sprayed beer at Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, and The Rock.

MJF then accepted the challenge but said it would be a Stadium Stampede match and if the Inner Circle loses, they must break up as a tag team.