Popular Rapper Possibly Performing At WWE WrestleMania 39

Popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert is expected to perform at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

A user on Instagram revealed how Uzi has his own dressing room set up inside SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39, as seen in the screenshot below.

It is unclear whether Uzi will be performing or simply appearing at WrestleMania 39, but it is worth noting that he has his own dressing room at the stadium. His hit single “Just Wanna Rock” appears to be a good fit for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is a known pro wrestling fan who visited The Nightmare Factory in January 2021 for unknown reasons. Uzi also helped AEW President Tony Khan with a rap battle against The Acclaimed at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in September 2021. Below are photos from both occasions.

As of this writing, Uzi has not commented on WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 will feature three musical performances, according to WWE. As he did last year and at SummerSlam 2021, DJ Valentino Khan will spin music on Nights 1 and 2. On Night 1, Becky G will perform “America The Beautiful,” while Jimmie Allen will perform the song on Night 2. Click here to see the current WrestleMania 39 card for Night 1 and Night 2.

