Popular Wrestling YouTube Channel Trends On Social Media After Being Terminated

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The YouTube channel for Botchamania, a popular series that showcases botched moves and promos, was officially terminated by YouTube after several videos were pulled from the site due to copyright violation strikes. Botchamania ended up trending on Twitter with numerous fans expressing their frustrations about the situation.

Last week, Botchamania creator Maffew noted that his channel and other content creators were getting takedown notices due to AEW footage. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards responded and stated that she was trying to resolve the issue:

The channel was later reinstated with Maffew writing that it was a YouTube issue and not an issue with AEW:

