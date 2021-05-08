Popular Wrestling YouTube Channel Trends On Social Media After Being Terminated

The YouTube channel for Botchamania, a popular series that showcases botched moves and promos, was officially terminated by YouTube after several videos were pulled from the site due to copyright violation strikes. Botchamania ended up trending on Twitter with numerous fans expressing their frustrations about the situation.

AEW just KILLED Botchamania's channel.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE – FIX IT NOW. @AEW @AEWonTNT @TonyKhan Pls RT, and reply nicely asking them to fix their mistake. Love ya Maff. pic.twitter.com/UP3e55Whef — OSW Review (@OSWreview) May 7, 2021

Last week, Botchamania creator Maffew noted that his channel and other content creators were getting takedown notices due to AEW footage. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards responded and stated that she was trying to resolve the issue:

Yo! We've been working on resolving this all morning (which is why I haven't tweeted anything until now). Hang tight! — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 30, 2021

The channel was later reinstated with Maffew writing that it was a YouTube issue and not an issue with AEW: