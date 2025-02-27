Portland Wrestling Veteran Don Coss Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Don Coss, who was a ring announcer for Portland Wrestling for many years and eventually became the company’s full-time broadcaster, passed away on January 15th at 85. Slam Wrestling confirmed the devastating news after being first revealed at the Portland Wrestling Expo this past Saturday, February 22nd.

In addition to his early work as the promotion’s ring announcer, Coss would occasionally fill in as an announcer and interviewer for the Portland Wrestling’s Saturday show on KPTV. Coss took over the full-time broadcaster role after the previous broadcaster, Frank Bonnena, died of a heart attack in 1982. Coss served as the voice of the promotion until 1992. Coss also worked for KPTV and on local radio broadcasts.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we send our condolences to Mr. Coss’ family, friends, and fans.