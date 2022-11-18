Positive News on CM Punk’s Recovery From AEW All Out Injury

With CM Punk’s future in AEW uncertain following his comments at the AEW All Out media scrum and the backstage brawl with The Elite, there has been speculation that he may return to WWE.

One important factor in that possibility is his recovery from the injury he sustained when he defeated Jon Moxley for the World Heavyweight Title at All Out.

Punk has a ripped triceps on his left side. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk’s rehab is “going really well,” which has fans hoping he will be cleared sooner than later.

Following his injury, it’s unclear what Punk’s future holds. Those close to Punk have said that since his return in 2021, he has caught the wrestling bug again.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Colt Cabana’s return allegedly raised tensions between AEW and CM Punk. There’s also talk of Punk returning to WWE for a match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.