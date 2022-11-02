Possible Big Surprise Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite features a major event that will be talked about long after the show.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live that he was informed about a significant event occurring on tonight’s show yesterday and that he has heard similar claims from other sources. Alvarez made it clear that while he is unsure of the details, “something’s happening,” according to several sources.

For what it’s worth, Tony Khan previewed tonight’s card during his appearance earlier today on Busted Open Radio, but he made no mention of any surprises for the show. Given that they were backstage last week, it’s possible that tonight will mark Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks’ return to television.

Additionally, whatever the “big” thing is might not be connected to The Elite at all.

You can watch a clip of Alvarez’s comments below: