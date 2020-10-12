Possible Braun Strowman Draft Pick For RAW Tonight

Braun Strowman is expected to be drafted to the WWE RAW roster during Night 2 of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Strowman, currently a member of the SmackDown roster, has been featured on RAW for the past few weeks, mainly as a RAW Underground competitor. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that original Draft plans had Strowman returning to the red brand. There’s no word yet on if WWE has changed that original Draft plan for Strowman, but we will find out in just a few hours. Strowman is in the Draft pool for tonight’s RAW, along with Dabba-Kato, who he has feuded with on RAW Underground as of late. He also wrestled Keith Lee to a draw on last week’s RAW, as a part of the Brand-To-Brand Invitational.

The Monster Among Men was drafted to SmackDown from RAW in the 2019 Draft. Strowman has been announced to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which will be the season two premiere.