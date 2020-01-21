Possible Celebrity Appearance For WWE WrestleMania 36

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias currently has WWE Wrestlemania 36 weekend listed for his upcoming schedule. Iglesias’ schedule can be seen at the 6:40 mark in the video below.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“It wouldn’t be far fetched to see WWE induct Iglesias into the Celebrity wing of their Hall of Fame, but nothing has been confirmed at this time beyond Iglesias listing Wrestlemania and Raw as upcoming appearances.”

Iglesias appeared on WWE Smackdown in 2016 and recently appeared on Backstage. Iglesias is currently on Chris Jericho’s cruise.