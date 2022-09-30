Possible Changes Being Made to WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event

According to reports, WWE officials are considering a change for the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a decision on whether or not to reschedule the date of the event will be made this week. Day 1 is currently scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, although the date may be changed.

The announcement is expected to be made next week if the date is altered. Even if the date is changed, the location will remain the same.

The next date that WWE has Brock Lesnar slated for is Day 1. He’s rumored to have been booked for WWE Crown Jewel in November, and he’s also been advertised for the Royal Rumble in late January.

Register for the Day 1 Ticketmaster pre-sale via this link. Next week, WWE will most likely release the pre-sale and on-sale dates.

Day 1 has been WWE’s annual New Year’s Day event, but it may be expanded to a New Year’s Weekend event this year. The first Day 1 took place on January 1 of this year, and it was the first WWE event to be marketed as a Premium Live Event. Lesnar won the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5 Way match against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and the champion coming into the match, Big E. Lesnar was supposed to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that night, however Reigns had to cancel due to a positive COVID-19 test.