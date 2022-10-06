Possible Changes to WWE RAW Next Monday for the “Season Premiere”

Fans can expect that WWE will make a change to the commentary team for the next week’s episode of RAW.

Monday’s episode of Raw is the show’s season premiere, and as such, WWE usually makes minor changes such as updating the graphics and intro video package.

According to WrestleVotes, upcoming changes to RAW and SmackDown will include one involving the commentary as well as several other minor aspects.

WrestleVotes reports, “I’m told to expect a commentary change on RAW with the season premiere this coming week,” the report noted. “Other minor aspects of both shows are also set to get altered as well.”

Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are the members of the commentary team for RAW at the moment. They started working together on May 31 and have been a team ever since.

The following has been announced by WWE for the Extreme Rules fallout edition of Raw, which will take place on Saturday:

* United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* D-Generation X (Shawn Micheals, Triple H, Road Dogg, X-Pac) to appear

* Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to appear