Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion on last night’s AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

Allin was attacked by Ricky Starks when confronting Brian Cage in the ring and that’s when he suffered the injury. Allin was double teamed until Jon Moxley made the save.

Mox and Allin vs. Cage and Starks in a Tornado Match is scheduled for next Wednesday night but the match may be canceled due to Allin’s concussion.