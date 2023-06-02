Possible Date For Major International WWE PLE Set For Later This Year

WWE is planning another premium live event in an international market this year, following the widely praised Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico and ahead of Money in the Bank in London on July 1st. This past Saturday, the company held its Night of Champions event at Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been rumors that WWE will visit Australia to host its first PLE since 2018.

WWE is also interested in going back to India, as CEO Nick Khan stated at the Moffet Nathanson conference last month that a live event will be held there in September.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “the date 9/9 is being discussed for the first major show in years in India.”

WWE previously made an attempt to break into the Indian market in 2021 with a ThunderDome special in January called “WWE Superstar Spectacle” that featured a number of Indian-born WWE stars.

WWE had planned a significant event for India, with a performance at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on January 18, 2023, but it was postponed.