Possible Dates For WWE Queen Of The Ring

The WWE Queen Of The Ring tournament is reportedly scheduled to begin on the 10/8 SmackDown and the 10/11 RAW episodes, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men.
The tournament was first revealed last week but reports said it would air on Peacock/WWE Network. Now it’s said that the women’s tournament will air on RAW & SmackDown.
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021