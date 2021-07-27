Possible Dates For WWE Queen Of The Ring

The WWE Queen Of The Ring tournament is reportedly scheduled to begin on the 10/8 SmackDown and the 10/11 RAW episodes, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men.

The tournament was first revealed last week but reports said it would air on Peacock/WWE Network. Now it’s said that the women’s tournament will air on RAW & SmackDown.

