Possible Direction For The Mysterio Family Storyline

Regarding the storyline with Seth Rollins, Buddy Muprhy and Rey Mysterio’s family, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “the idea is that Rollins is secretly manipulating all this.”

Meltzer said that Mysterio has a lot of creative input with the storyline and speculated that Mysterio could be influenced by his friend Konnan’s storyline from several years ago in WWC. In that storyline, Konnan acted like he was going to marry Stacy Colón only to reveal that he was manipulating the Colón family the entire time.

WWE has been known to do wedding segments that end in controversy and Vince McMahon is reportedly still high on Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote that he was told the following by a WWE source:

“Think about this. She hasn’t trained at the PC and she has no prior acting experience. We knew Dominik had the potential to be great but I think Vince got caught by surprise because he was not expecting to see potential out of both of Rey’s kids.”