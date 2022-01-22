Possible Entrant Spoilers For The 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

With the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event just a week away, 15 names have officially been announced for the men’s Rumble match and they are as follows: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Owens.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther (formerly WALTER) are scheduled to be in St. Louis for the Royal Rumble weekend festivities. Johnson wrote that “there’s no confirmation they will be in the Men’s Rumble but they will, at least, be on deck if needed.”

In a recent interview with BleacherReport.com, Breakker commented on possibly being part of the Rumble match:

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’m going. That’d be awesome. I’d love to have that opportunity, it’d be freakin’ nuts. I hope it happens.”