Possible Hint That A Former WWE Star Will Debut On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

There has been a lot of speculation about who could answer AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s challenge to face her on this week’s Dynamite after she challenged a Canadian star.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Taya Valkyrie recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling and the promotion has already filmed footage to write her off stoylines. According to reports, she was rumored to be signing with another company at the time of her departure.

In 2022, Valkyrie joined Impact after being released by WWE the year before. Taya’s Canadian heritage and the timing of her Impact departure sparked rumors that she might be the challenger.

Another indication that it might be Taya, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, is the fact that she isn’t on the World Series Wrestling tour of Australia that she was supposed to be on. Valkyrie is also leaving MLW, according to Meltzer.

The Bunny, who has been battling an injury, is the only Canadian on AEW’s active roster. Valkyrie is thought to be the mystery person, but that isn’t confirmed.