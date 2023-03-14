Possible Hint That Bray Wyatt Has Been Pulled From WrestleMania 39

There is speculation that Bray Wyatt has been dropped from this year’s WWE WrestleMania 39 card. Wyatt is currently scheduled to compete against Bobby Lashley on the show.

Lashley seemingly hinted on Twitter that he might need a new opponent, and there’s been a lot of speculation that he could end up wrestling Uncle Howdy or LA Knight.

Lashley’s tweeted the following:

“I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wyatt has been dealing with a knee injury, but WWE has not confirmed that this is the cause of his absence from the pay-per-view. There have also been rumors of a creative issue, but this has yet to be confirmed.

