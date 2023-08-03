Possible Hints About The Direction Of MJF And Adam Cole’s Friendship Storyline In AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW World Title match between MJF and Adam Cole has been confirmed for the 2023 All In PPV event.

Leading up to the match, MJF has taken a babyface turn, tweeting the following about his friendship with Cole.

“It’s a living hell when you take everything personally and constantly question wether or not people hate you or are out to get you. But when you have people in your corner that truly care about you it’s a whole lot easier. Also being rich helps.”

While MJF and Cole have recently been friends, there is internet speculation that one of them is turning against the other. MJF and Cole hugging during their Dynamite segment could be a hint about the storyline’s direction. Cole made the same “knife stabbing” gesture to MJF’s back that he did to Roderick Strong in WWE NXT when he turned heel in early 2021 as they hugged. Cole also made the same gesture to Kyle O’Reilly’s back in late 2020, just before his turn.

Also being rich helps. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 3, 2023

watch Adam Cole's hand closely…he STABBED MJF IN THE BACK!😳😳😳 …like he did to Roddy😭#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eVbx1WpKcG — AIR (@AEWGold) August 3, 2023