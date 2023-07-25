Possible Host City And Venue For Upcoming WWE WrestleMania Event Revealed

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has been heavily discussing Minneapolis, Minnesota as a possible and even likely location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Minneapolis city planners actually leaked this information to local media a while ago, but when WWE officials were questioned months ago, they confirmed that Minneapolis was one of several cities that were interested. Earlier this year, city representatives attended WrestleMania 39 at Sofi Stadium.

It was announced that WrestleMania 41 would be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the weather and baseball season could preclude Target Field from serving as the host venue. For Minnesota Vikings NFL football games, U.S. Bank Stadium has a dome and seats well over 73,000 people. WWE officials regard U.S. Bank Stadium as a world-class venue, and local officials are reportedly becoming more aggressive in securing non-Vikings-related events in the massive stadium.

A few years ago, some city officials jeopardized their chances at WrestleMania by leaking the fact that the show would be held there.