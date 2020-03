– Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Rezar of AOP was possibly injured during the main event of this week’s WWE RAW:

“It is believed that Rezar suffered a torn biceps. He is still being evaluated.”

At this time, it’s unknown which spot would have caused the injury.

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW drew 2.163 million viewers which was down from last week’s 2.257 million viewers. This week’s show was built around the return of Edge and was coming off the Elimination Chamber PPV.