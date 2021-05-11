Possible Injury On This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

Sheamus’s match against Humberto Carrillo on the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW ended with a possible injury. Humberto went for a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside of the ring but there was an awkward landing. The referee checked on Humberto and the match was stopped with Sheamus being declared the winner.
Stay tuned for further updates on Humberto’s condition.
Oof, yikes and holy shit, and they replayed this Sunset Flip Powerbomb by Humberto Carrillo on Sheamus multiple times… brought to you by Army of the Dead pic.twitter.com/tDLNQRrBu5
— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 11, 2021