Possible King And Queen Of The Ring Plans, Update On Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced this week that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s next event will be WWE Night of Champions PLE, rather than the previously announced WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the name change was made simply as a creative decision with the idea that the Night of Champions name would have international significance in Saudi Arabia. It is unclear whether all titles will be defended.

We previously stated that there was no word on whether WWE still intended to hold the King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen’s Crown Tournament at Night of Champions. As of the end of this week, no decision had been made, and one source thought it was less likely.

The same source speculated that both tournaments would be incorporated into post-Draft creative plans, but nothing was set in stone for the tournaments as of Friday. The dates and locations for the 2023 WWE Draft, which is set to take place several weeks before Night of Champions, can be found by clicking here.

There’s also no word on whether Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will travel to the Kingdom to defend their titles that night, assuming all titles are to be defended. Zayn has previously refused to travel to Saudi Arabia with WWE for religious reasons, and Owens has declined for personal reasons. On April 28th, Zayn and Owens will defend their titles against The Usos.

The Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event on Saturday, May 27.