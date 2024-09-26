Possible Location And Venue For The First Episode Of WWE Raw On Netflix

In January of 2025, WWE RAW will be moving to Netflix, and WrestleVotes noted the following regarding the location of the first show they will be broadcasting:

“As discussed on today’s edition of ‘WrestleVotes Radio,’ the location for the first RAW on Netflix appears to be Los Angeles, CA, on 1/6/25, while the final RAW on USA Network, airing 12/30/24, will take place in Houston, TX.”

The rumored venue, the brand new Intuit Dome, has a listed capacity of 18,000 people. The Intuit Dome was originally rumored to host the 2024 Survivor Series PLE, but Vancouver, British Columbia was ultimately chosen.