Possible Location for AEW Full Gear 2022

It is expected that the state of New Jersey will play host to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view later this year.

A new report from Fightful Select states that a number of AEW talents and staffers were informed in early August that the working plan is for Full Gear to take place in Newark, New Jersey in early November. As of the time of this writing, AEW has not made an official announcement regarding their November event. There was no specific date given.

AEW had previously used the Prudential Center in Newark for TV tapings in September 2021 and then once more in January of this year. Even though it has not been officially announced, the Prudential Center is a strong contender to host Full Gear.

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view this coming Sunday, the promotion may make an announcement regarding Full Gear 2022.

The “Hangman” Adam Page’s victory over Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title was the main event at Full Gear 2021, which took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.