Possible Location For NXT TakeOver In October

WWE NXT may be coming to The ThunderDome soon. There’s been at least some talk of holding the next NXT Takeover event at the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday, October 4, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The ThunderDome set up would be used if they go with that arena for the venue.

Takeover will be held at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, if they don’t go with the Amway Center. Takeover would be the ThunderDome debut for NXT if they go with the arena in Orlando.