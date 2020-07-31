Possible Major Spoiler For AEW Dynamite

According to Reddit user SpaceForce1, who leaked spoilers for last month’s Fyter Fest, Eric Bischoff will be the guest moderator for the Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy debate on next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show was taped on Thursday night.

Bischoff is on cordial terms with AEW as he recently participated in a live stream with AEW President Tony Khan. During that stream, Bischoff praised how AEW did television production compared to WWE:

“One of the first things that I noticed was that [AEW] is handling the production so much better. When I watched the show during COVID, the way they’re shooting the show, it’s tighter, [they] embrace the venue instead of camouflaging it. Somebody asked, ‘What did you think?’ I told him what I thought. [AEW] feels more like live TV and feels gritty enough to convince me it’s live. It feels gritty enough to feel like it’s live.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)