Possible Major Spoiler For Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV

Caz XL, formerly Big Cass in WWE, is expected to be making his Impact Wrestling debut in the near future, Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com is reporting.

Tonight is Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Cassidy noted that Caz XL “is set to debut either as soon as tonight or on an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s weekly programming.”

Caz XL, who was released from WWE in June of 2018, has been dealing with personal problems but recently started a comeback in the wrestling business.