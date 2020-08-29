Possible Major Spoiler For The Main Event Of WWE Payback

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding the finish of The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title at WWE Payback:

“WWE sources told us on Sunday night that the plan was for Reigns to take the title from Wyatt at WWE Payback. The last word on that is that plans have not changed.”

As of Saturday morning, The Fiend is currently a slight betting odds favorite on 5Dimes.cu at -145 but that could change due to the ending of Smackdown with Paul Heyman being revealed as Roman Reigns’ advocate. Braun Strowman is a heavy underdog at +1800.