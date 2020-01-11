Possible Major Spoiler For The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com noted the following regarding Edge and WWE:

“A source speaking with Wrestlezone recently said Edge will make his in-ring return, and we can expect to see him as an entrant in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match.”

The source also added that Edge’s appearance is considered a “lock” and that he could end up being a very early entrant in the match.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the belief backstage in WWE is that Edge will wrestle at major events with a similar schedule as Brock Lesnar.