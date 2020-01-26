Possible Major Spoiler For WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia PPV

There is talk about having Sting being part of next month’s WWE PPV event in Saudi Arabia. PWInsider.com is reporting. The site noted the following:

“Over the last 24 hours, several sources within WWE have told PWInsider.com that there’s been a lot of talk that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be a major part of the 2/27 Saudi Arabia event next month, possibly even returning to the ring for one more match.”

The site added that “current creative that was pitched did not involve The Undertaker.”

While the deal is reportedly not 100% done, there is speculation about Sting appearing at tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV to “get the ball rolling” for the Saudi Arabia show.