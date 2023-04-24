Possible Major Spoiler On Triple H’s Announcement Tonight, More Possible Spoilers For WWE RAW

It has been rumored that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was expected to make a significant announcement on tonight’s RAW. WWE has since confirmed that Triple H will be on RAW with a “huge announcement,” but no other details have been provided. The confirmation can be seen in the video below, courtesy of Byron Saxton.

PWInsider reported that Triple H “may appear to help hype up the WWE Draft,” but this was before WWE confirmed the appearance. According to a new Fightful Select report, Triple H may be appearing on RAW for a much bigger reason.

It was noted that the backstage excitement for the announcement has been building today, and that one widely-speculated idea is that a new title belt is fully prepared and could be unveiled as soon as tonight. It’s unclear whether this will be a new design or a completely new title.

PWInsider confirmed that Brock Lesnar is not at RAW, which was expected given that he was not advertised. Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor has been discussed for RAW.

There are also plans to build up to Omos vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash with a segment.

Extras were brought in for an in-ring segment involving “some heavy duty security gear,” and then a “bunch more” for another segment in the notes for tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. WWE was also preparing kendo sticks, 2x4s, axe handles, and lead pipes for a segment on tonight’s show.