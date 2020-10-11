Possible Major Spoilers For Monday’s WWE Draft Picks

Braun Strowman is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title on next Friday’s WWE Smackdown but the belief is that Strowman will be drafted to RAW this Monday and next Friday will be his last Smackdown appearance. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com speculated that Lars Sullivan will stay on Smackdown:

“I would guess [Lars is staying on] Smackdown and the reason I say that is because I figured they would keep Braun Strowman and Lars on separate sides. That’s not necessarily true but that’s kind of how I would do it.”

“But Braun is gonna go to Raw is what I’m thinking. Put it this way, Braun was going to RAW in the original thing for this. Obviously, it can change, but he was. That’s why I figured with Roman Reigns, that’s the way to kind of like – you know, you do the job on the way out and Braun’s leaving and they’re trying to get a rating for next week and then the week after is going to be the week on FS1 so that will be an interesting week as well.”

Meltzer stated the following about Jimmy Uso’s status now that his wife Naomi has been moved to RAW:

“Jimmy Uso will be decided on Monday and it will be interesting to see which side he ends up if they put him in the same group as his wife or with his brother and long time tag team partner. I was given the impression that they are not breaking up the team.”

Meltzer also noted that the Street Profits are expected to be drafted to Smackdown:

“They have not moved The Street Profits over but put it this way, it absolutely as of this morning, The Street Profits were moving.”

WrestleVotes published potential spoilers last week which included Bray Wyatt being moved to RAW and all of @WrestleVotes spoilers were correct up to this point including the New Day’s split. If Wyatt goes to RAW, one would assume that Alexa Bliss will be moving to RAW as well.